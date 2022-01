Here's everything you need to know about how to get the Blood Spiller Blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Some players have encountered a new Weapon Blueprint, the Blood Spiller, for the Bren. This Legendary variant packs quite the punch, so it's no surprise that players are looking to add it to their arsenal. Like many Weapon Blueprints in Warzone and Vanguard, there's a specific way to unlock it. Some require leveling through the Battle Pass, others are included as part of paid bundles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO