ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coal Chamber’s Rayna Foss Has Been Missing for Months

By Graham Hartmann
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss has reportedly been missing for several months. According to various news reports, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has been searching for Foss since early September of 2021. Foss, 51, was reported missing by her group home manager after last being seen on...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprp.com

Ex-Coal Chamber Bassist Rayna Foss Is Not Missing According To Her Daughter: “I Spoke To My Mother As Recently As Yesterday” (Updated)

According to a new report published by fox8live.com, the New Orleans Police Department have now verified Foss has been located. Kayla Rose, the daughter of ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss and Sevendust drummer/vocalist Morgan Rose, has set the record straight regarding the current status of her mother. A missing persons report was first filed to the New Orleans Police Department regarding Foss this past September. That report appeared on WVUE Fox 8 and other outlets. The report itself mentioned that Foss had last been seen on September 07th of 2021 by her group home manager.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
metalinsider.net

Update: Rayna Foss’ daughter issues statement assuring her mother’s not missing

Kayla Rose, the daughter of ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss and Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, has issued a statement on Instagram assuring everyone her mother isn’t missing. The social media post arrived just one day after news circulated in metal outlets on a story that was initially posted nearly four months prior, on September 13, 2021 addressing the New Orleans police announcing a missing persons case on the former bassist by her group home manager, after being last seen on September, 7, 2021. The local station, Fox8, broke the original story from the NOPD, providing few details on her description as a 5’ 3”, 200lbs, and a 51-year-old female, leaving out any tattoos and further descriptions. At that time, the NOPD asked all to contact the seventh precinct for more information on Foss’ whereabouts. Fast forward to today (6th), the story that has since gone viral is now fluttered with confusion and relief as we are all happy to hear Foss is OK.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#Coal Chamber#Nopd
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE: As of Friday, January 7, 2022, Rusk has been located safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. According to deputies, they are looking for Kyra Rusk, 13, she is considered a runaway. Deputies […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WBRE

Missing man out of Kingston has been found

UPDATE: On Thursday, Eyewitness News alerted you of a missing man, Bryan Pienta, who was last seen in Kingston. Police now say Pienta has been found located. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you with the latest information as it is released. ———————————————————————————————————————– KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Municipal Police are […]
KINGSTON, PA
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Man Missing in Montgomery Has Been Found

UPDATE: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says a man who went missing in Montgomery has been found. No other details were provided. Montgomery police need your help in finding a missing man who they say suffers from dementia. John Smith was last seen with his wife Marylon on Sunday at 3133 Old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WECT

A missing child has been found and is safe

NHC Health Board members discuss COVID-19 trends as Omicron variant spreads. With a record-setting week of COVID cases, officials to review mask mandate. With a record-setting week of COVID cases, officials to review mask mandate. Investigation underway after man killed in shooting following an altercation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Father of New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 has been arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ) -- Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, is now facing several charges as investigators released new information in the case Wednesday. Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. He is...
MANCHESTER, NH
WECT

UPDATE: Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old has been found

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Jacksonville six-year-old, Amari Gabriel Christiansen, who was reported missing in the early hours of Friday morning, January 7, has been safely located, according to a Facebook post by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. Jacksonville Police made a brief statement at 10:30 Friday...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
KX News

Update: Bismarck PD reports missing man has been found and is safe

UPDATE: According to the Bismarck Police, Robert Henderson has been found and is safe. The Bismarck Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating Robert Henderson. His family from Oregon last heard from him on November 26, 2021. Henderson is believed to be in the Bismarck area. Robert is a 24-year-old white […]
BISMARCK, ND
Shore News Network

Missing woman reported in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Endangered Missing Person Anyssa Queen Elmanfaa. She was last seen at 6:30 P.M., on Sunday, January 2, 2022, on the 17xx block of S Hicks Street. She is 5’03”, 160 lbs., wearing a black turtleneck sweater and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ksro.com

Missing Colombian Woman Has Been Found

A young woman from Colombia that had been reported missing in Santa Rosa has been located. Last night, Paula Moyoano went to the Roxy Theater in downtown Santa Rosa to see a movie. After the movie had ended, she left the area around 11:30 PM and had not been seen since. Santa Rosa Police then reported that she was located and no longer missing at 4:21 PM Monday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy