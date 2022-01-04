Coal Chamber’s Rayna Foss Has Been Missing for Months

Kayla Rose, the daughter of ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss and Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, has issued a statement on Instagram assuring everyone her mother isn’t missing. The social media post arrived just one day after news circulated in metal outlets on a story that was initially posted nearly four months prior, on September 13, 2021 addressing the New Orleans police announcing a missing persons case on the former bassist by her group home manager, after being last seen on September, 7, 2021. The local station, Fox8, broke the original story from the NOPD, providing few details on her description as a 5’ 3”, 200lbs, and a 51-year-old female, leaving out any tattoos and further descriptions. At that time, the NOPD asked all to contact the seventh precinct for more information on Foss’ whereabouts. Fast forward to today (6th), the story that has since gone viral is now fluttered with confusion and relief as we are all happy to hear Foss is OK.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO