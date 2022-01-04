Injury Report: Brock Bowers is "Good," Says Smart

Georgia's Kirby Smart provided some more injury news in his conversation with media on Monday afternoon during his press conference. Following Georgia's 34-11 win in the semifinal game versus No. 2, Michigan Smart informed the media that standout freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Smart updated the media once again on Monday regarding the status of Bowers. Smart did not indicate he is very concerned with the status of Bowers ahead of next Monday's national championship game with Alabama.

"[Bowers is] good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

