Chemistry

Berkelium complex opens door for future nuclear recycling

chemistryworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new berkelium complex has shown that highly polarised ligands can be used to target heavier actinides, potentially paving the way for selective recycling of radioactive elements. Since its discovery in December 1949, berkelium, element 97, has remained largely unexplored. The actinide element has no known applications, does not...

www.chemistryworld.com

chemistryworld.com

Letters: January 2022

Readers reminisce, consider the limits of trust and continue the debate on chemical nomenclature. I was interested in the ‘On the spot’ item that depicts what is described as Natural Organic Cat Litter. A quick look on the internet indicated that this indeed was organic as defined in chemistry textbooks. This contrasts with my recently purchased ‘organic’ slug pellets containing ferric phosphate, which when I was a student would have been regarded as inorganic! I suppose this is just another example of how the use of words changes with time and one word can have several meanings. A similar change seems to have happened for the symbol for a million. In science a million would be ‘M’ (for example, MW for megawatt, a million Watts) but the media almost always use ‘m’ when talking about millions of pounds money, for example, £1m, which could be interpreted as 0.1p – one thousandth of a pound. Such is progress in clarity and consistency.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC. Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join the Tianhe core module that is currently home to a three-person crew. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Scientific American

U.S. and Chinese Scientists Propose Bold New Missions beyond the Solar System

Right now our solar system is barreling into a region of space that we know next to nothing about. For about 60,000 years, our sun has been traversing the local interstellar cloud (LIC), a region of gas and dust within a mostly empty bubble that was carved out of the Milky Way by supernovae millions of years ago. In as little as 2,000 years, however, our star’s sphere of influence will move on to uncharted space. “We have no clue what’s going to take place” when that happens, says Pontus Brandt of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). Beyond the boundaries of the LIC, a profoundly different “new normal” could arise: Earth could be subjected to more cosmic rays that alter planetary climates and fry DNA. And the sun’s region of influence—its heliosphere—could radically change in size. “We just don’t know,” Brandt says.
ASTRONOMY
chemistryworld.com

Green credentials of crystallisation process turned around by rotary cone dryer tweak

Scientists in Canada have united mechanochemistry with repurposed lab equipment to develop a new synthesis and crystallisation process. It is scalable and efficient, uses little to no solvent and combines the crystallisation and drying processes, so could benefit the pharmaceutical industry by saving it time and money when making active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as being less damaging to the environment than current methods.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Material#Uranium#Florida State University
scitechdaily.com

New Generation of Synthetic Solar Fuel Catalysts: A Superstar Enzyme Is Ready for Its Close-Up

A Yale-led team of chemists has unveiled the blueprints for a key enzyme that may contain design principles for a new generation of synthetic solar fuel catalysts. The research, led by Yale’s Gary Brudvig and Christopher Gisriel, uses cryo-electron microscopy on a microorganism called Synechocystis to get an extreme close-up picture of Photosystem II, the enzyme in photosynthesis that uses water as a solar fuel, enabling researchers to observe how the enzyme works.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

China's 'Artificial Sun' Just Broke a Major World Record For Plasma Fusion

Just seven months after it announced a milestone record for plasma fusion, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has absolutely smashed it. Their 'artificial Sun' tokomak reactor is has maintained a roiling loop of plasma superheated to 120 million degrees Celsius (216 million degrees Fahrenheit) for a gobsmacking 1,056 seconds, the Institute of Plasma Physics reports.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop a model of yeast nuclear pore complex

Nuclear pore complexes (NPCs) are massive multi-protein complexes that act as passageways for the transport of molecules into and out of the nucleus. Given their central role in gene expression, growth and development, it is not surprising that NPC defects are linked to many diseases such as viral infections, cancers and certain neurodegenerative diseases, and that nuclear transport is a target for possible therapeutics.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
TheConversationAU

House dust from 35 countries reveals our global toxic contaminant exposure and health risk

Everyone’s home gets dusty, but is yours the same as house dust in China or the US? Researchers around the world have united to capture the world’s first trans-continental data on household dust. People from 35 countries vacuumed their homes and sent their dust to universities in different countries, where it was tested for potentially toxic trace metals. Researchers gathered data on the human and household factors that might affect how much humans are exposed to these contaminants. This is the first effort to collect global data of this type in a single study. It shed new light on the sources...
SCIENCE
The Heartland Institute

Shift to Nuclear Brightens Asian Energy Future

At a time when the global media narrative is dominated by fossil fuels and renewables, countries in Asia have been commissioning an increasing number of nuclear plants, contrary to many European countries and the U.S. With a string of new approvals in recent years, the future of energy security in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

INCOME TAX
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.

