Delivery Hero speeds up M&A in tricky times

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is upping the dealmaking just as life gets tougher in the food delivery market. The $24 billion company led by Niklas Östberg on Dec. 31 said it would double down on its investment in Spanish rival Glovo, boosting its stake to about 83% from 44%. The deal, which values the Barcelona-based company’s equity at about 2.3 billion euros, paves the way for a full takeover.

Tougher labour regulation is adding costs to food delivery companies

. And rivals like DoorDash (DASH.N) are racing to expand through acquisitions . Boosting its stake will allow Delivery Hero to increase co-operation with Glovo, possibly a few undisclosed cost savings, and prevent it from being acquired by a rival. And, with tech stocks likely to come under pressure from rising interest rates read more , Östberg is making the most of his still rich currency by paying in shares. The deal is not expensive: assuming no debt, it values Glovo at 2.9 times 2021 sales, a relative bargain next to Delivery Hero’s 4.2 times multiple. (By Karen Kwok)

