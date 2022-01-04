ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Delivery Hero speeds up M&A in tricky times

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aURoW_0dcPjVXn00

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is upping the dealmaking just as life gets tougher in the food delivery market. The $24 billion company led by Niklas Östberg on Dec. 31 said it would double down on its investment in Spanish rival Glovo, boosting its stake to about 83% from 44%. The deal, which values the Barcelona-based company’s equity at about 2.3 billion euros, paves the way for a full takeover.

Tougher labour regulation is adding costs to food delivery companies

. And rivals like DoorDash (DASH.N) are racing to expand through acquisitions . Boosting its stake will allow Delivery Hero to increase co-operation with Glovo, possibly a few undisclosed cost savings, and prevent it from being acquired by a rival. And, with tech stocks likely to come under pressure from rising interest rates read more , Östberg is making the most of his still rich currency by paying in shares. The deal is not expensive: assuming no debt, it values Glovo at 2.9 times 2021 sales, a relative bargain next to Delivery Hero’s 4.2 times multiple. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Clock is ticking for Hong Kong’s bro boards

3G gets back to basics with $7 bln blinds deal

Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

Editing by Neil Unmack

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Global Tech Giants Profitability Domination

Apple has competitors with smartphones and applications but Apple has 75% of smartphone hardware profits. Apple has about 40% margin and makes far more profits from its iTunes ecosystem. Samsung is usually among the top four in smartphone unit sales but Samsung makes more from semiconductors and appliances than from smartphones. Xiaomi is one of the biggest in smartphone unit sales with $12 billion in quarterly sales but profits is about $100-300 million per quarter. Apple is making about $30 billion in a quarter. A good quarter for Xiaomi is 100 times less profit than Apple. Samsung is making maybe $1 billion in smartphone profits in a quarter. Samsung global businesses make $10 billion in quarterly profit.
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Microchip Firm Arm Probes Payments to Chinese Joint Venture

U.K.-based microchip maker Arm has been looking into suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture Arm China, which it owns with a Chinese investment firm, according to a Telegraph report Thursday (Jan. 6). Arm’s technology has to do with smartphones, tablets and more often, connected cars, laptops...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#M A#Spanish#Stberg#Delivery Hero#Breakingviews#Twitter Capital Calls#Enel#Fintech Pivot#Ares#Amp
Reuters

Brazilian brokerage XP to buy Banco Modal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc said on Friday it would buy up to 100% stake in investment platform Banco Modal S.A.. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aluminium rises as stocks dwindle and output cuts loom

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose back towards $3,000 a tonne on Friday as the amount of metal available in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell and traders worried that high energy costs would force more smelters to cut output, worsening a supply shortage. Benchmark aluminium on the LME was...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Country
China
pymnts.com

Jahez’s Billion-Dollar IPO Boosts Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms

In a much-anticipated move, Saudi food delivery firm Jahez became the first Saudi tech startup to list on a public exchange, bringing its market capitalization to $2.4 billion, Magnitt reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). With the listing of its shares and commencement of trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Korean car-sharing startup SOCAR has filed for an IPO

SOCAR has reached approximately $834 billion (1 trillion won) valuation after raising $50.7 million (60 billion won) in October 2020. The company has raised a total of about $275 million since its inception in 2011, the company spokesperson confirmed. According to media reports, SOCAR’s estimated valuation is to be $2.5 billion (3 trillion won) after the listing in the first half of this year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

HSBC edges out of China sin bin with new deals

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Perceptions matter for profits in China, or at least they do for Western banks pushing into its vast markets. News on Wednesday that HSBC (HSBA.L), could soon take a greater stake read more in its Chinese securities joint venture came just a week after Beijing approved it taking full ownership read more of its jointly-owned mainland insurer. While China’s approvals process is often hard to read, the two moves and other developments imply a difficult period for the Asia-focused lender is near an end.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

SoftBank in talks to back India’s ElasticRun

The Pune-headquartered ElasticRun is helping hundreds of thousands of neighborhood stores across hundreds of Indian cities and towns secure inventory from top brands and working capital. It collaborates with e-commerce firms and other big brands to help these stores boost their revenues. The e-commerce firms and brands, in turn, gain access to a large market that has historically proven difficult to penetrate.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Google Buys Israeli Cybersecurity Firm Siemplify for $500M, UK’s New Investment Rules Kicks off Eyeing Foreign M&A

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, Google has purchased Israeli cybersecurity firm Siemplify for $500 million, and the U.K.’s new investment rules have kicked off, eyeing foreign mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Plus, Denmark’s ComplyCloud snags 4.5 million euros, French telco Orange backs B2B tech fund and mobile payments for cross-border transactions soar.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why Delivery Hero is acquiring a majority stake in Spanish delivery company Glovo

We learned of the deal over the holidays, but you’ll be excused if you missed the news when it broke — the deal was announced on December 31 after 11 p.m. CET, much to the annoyance of Spanish reporters. “If they have no consideration for their delivery workers, [why would they have any] for the press?” El Confidencial’s Michael McLoughlin ironized on Twitter.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

European Giants Consolidate in Competitive Ultrafast Delivery Space

It’s been a few days into the new year and the ultrafast grocery delivery market in Europe is already buzzing with consolidation moves as companies seek to gain a competitive advantage in the fast-growing space. On New Year’s Eve, German food delivery giant Delivery Hero announced an acquisition agreement...
FOOD & DRINKS
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 delivery times improve as supply catches up with demand

The supply of the Apple iPhone 13 series seems to be improving as the production is finally balancing out with demand. With the expected delivery times also shortening, prospective buyers are also seeking out higher end iPhone 13 models. The news arrives from known investment bank JP Morgan (Via AppleInsider)....
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

How Gopuff is Shaking Up the Delivery Service Industry

Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's year of hypergrowth in 2021, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and what consumers can expect from the quick delivery market in 2022. He noted that the company's delivery sector performed at a high level this year but its e-commerce business is still in its infancy, with less than 10 percent of customers purchasing items sold by Gopuff. Folkman also talked about production expansion, including freshly-made pizza and milkshakes that people can order along with their cleaning supplies.
ECONOMY
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy