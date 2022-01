AT&T and Verizon have agreed to further delay the US rollout of their previously delayed 5G C-band wireless service only one day before the planned launch date. On December 31, 2021, US Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickinson sent a letter [PDF] to AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg warning of travel sector chaos if aviation industry concerns about 5G interference with aircraft equipment are not addressed by Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – the date the two companies previously said they'd start using the C-band spectrum.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO