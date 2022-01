An EF1 tornado hit the heart of downtown Winfield December 29 at 6:46 p.m. No one was injured during the storm, however many businesses in the area received a lot of damage. Eight people were inside the Pizza Bar during the storm. Right next door to that restaurant at the Antique Mall, the wall was also destroyed. Mike Hynds, the owner and operator of Winfield Antique Mall, was inside the building when the tornado hit.

