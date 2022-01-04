ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA voids Knicks' 10-day deal with Ryan Arcidiacono

By Luke Adams
 2 days ago
Ryan Arcidiacono Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has disapproved the Knicks‘ 10-day contract with Ryan Arcidiacono, which was announced on Monday, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link).

With Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims out of the health and safety protocols and Wayne Selden no longer on the roster, New York has just two players left in the protocols: Nerlens Noel and Julius Randle.

Teams are permitted to sign a hardship replacement for each player they have in the protocols, and the Knicks already had Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney on 10-day deals, making them ineligible to sign a third replacement player.

Fortunately for Arcidiacono, it doesn’t sound as if the Knicks intend to move on from him. As of Wednesday, teams can begin signing players to non-hardship 10-day contracts using an open spot on their 15-man rosters, and New York doesn’t have a 15th man after cutting Selden and Denzel Valentine.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv (Twitter link), the Knicks are still expected to sign Arcidiacono in the coming days. If New York has to put another player in the protocols, a 10-day deal via hardship remains a possibility for Arcidiacono, but if not, the team could simply sign him to a traditional 10-day contract.

