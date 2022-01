Memorial Services for 70 year old Linda Muehl of Shelby will be Thursday, January 6th at 11:00 AM at the United Lutheran Church in Shelby. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter Christina (Steven) Niziol of Logan, IA; siblings Lory Powers of Norman, OK; Jo Williams of Casper, WY; Benjamin (Ann) Schwader of Westminster, CO