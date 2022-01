Dr. Jean C. Ragusa, professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been named a fellow of the American Nuclear Society (ANS). The honored membership grade of fellow is awarded to ANS members for outstanding accomplishments in any one of the areas of nuclear science and engineering. The honor of receiving the highest membership grade of the society is reserved for senior members of good reputation who have compiled a professional record of experience marked by significant contribution to the advancement of one or more of the various disciplines served by the society.

