The world of sports betting is going to look vastly different this Saturday at 9 am. The New York State Gaming Commission announced today that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators - Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive/BetRivers – have all met the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to start to accept and process mobile sports wagering starting this Saturday in the Empire State, just ahead of the end of the NFL season.

GAMBLING ・ 18 HOURS AGO