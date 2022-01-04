ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abortion Providers Back At Supreme Court In Bid To Challenge Texas Abortion Law

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrEmx_0dcPacS700

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Abortion providers are asking the Supreme Court to require a conservative federal appeals court to return their challenge to Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a district court judge who previously ruled in their favor.

The long-shot bid on the part of the providers is their latest attempt to revive their challenge to the law, four months after it was allowed to take effect, bringing to a halt abortions in the country’s second largest state.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect but it did clear a limited path forward for the providers to sue a handful of licensing officials in the state in order to block them from enforcing the law. The court’s ruling was a devastating blow to supporters of abortion rights who had hoped the justices would block the law outright. Instead, the case was returned to a conservative federal appeals court.

The current dispute centers on whether the appeals court should immediately return what is left of the providers’ case to a district court judge who has expressed deep skepticism over the law, or whether the case can remain in the conservative leaning 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals for proceedings that could take months to resolve, further delaying the providers’ case.

The 5th Circuit — which ruled in favor of the law during an earlier phase of the lawsuit — is set to hold arguments in the case on Friday.

In legal filings filed Monday night, lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights accused the appeals court of unnecessarily delaying the case and said that it should have immediately sent the dispute back to the district court.

“Absent intervention by the Court, the Fifth Circuit is poised to entertain questions already decided by the Court in direct violation of this Court’s mandate and delay further resolution of this case in the district court by at least weeks, and potentially months or more,” Marc Hearron, a lawyer for the providers, told the court.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

Comments / 5

Related
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Biden’s Vaccine Rules

In early November, President Biden issued two sweeping federal rules aimed at getting as many workers as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. Whether those controversial rules survive is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. The justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments Friday in a pair of cases revolving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Dallas County, TX
Government
Reuters

Justice Roberts minimizes U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy crisis

(Reuters) - After a particularly tumultuous year for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts' annual report on Friday seemed tone deaf to the noise. Both the executive and legislative branches considered major court reforms to the court in 2021, partly in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation that found 131 federal judges improperly failed to disqualify themselves from cases involving companies in which they owned stock. Still-pending legislation that would impose more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal judges even seems to have garnered bipartisan support. And public approval of the Supreme Court also dropped to new lows among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Appellate Court#Cbsdfw Com#Cnn#The Supreme Court#The 5th Circuit#The Fifth Circuit
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
msmagazine.com

The Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban Is Still Stuck in Court. Here’s Why.

Despite a December ruling allowing legal challenges to proceed, the abortion law remains in effect. Where do things currently stand? And where will they go next?. This article originally appeared on The 19th. Abortion providers challenging Texas’s six-week abortion ban have asked that the Supreme Court send their case to...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Abortion, Gun Rights Questions Speak Volumes

The U.S. Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican presidents repeatedly assure us they respect precedent, do not decide crucial constitutional questions based on their own policy preferences, and are not legislating from the bench. A simple change in court personnel should not dramatically alter the rule of law. But those...
CONGRESS & COURTS
austinnews.net

Years-long battles loom over abortion laws in U.S. state courts

The U.S. Supreme Court is putting abortion access to the test, and decisions this year could mean big changes in states such as Idaho. Justices have heard oral arguments on a case in Mississippi which would ban abortions after 15 weeks. They also sent a Texas case, which effectively bans abortions after six weeks, back to a federal appellate court, which will hear arguments Friday.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
abcnews4.com

Providers fight Texas abortion law asking for case to be transferred

WASHINGTON (TND) — There is a last-ditch effort to challenge the Texas abortion law. Abortion providers went to the Supreme Court this week trying to revive their legal challenge to the law, four months after it was allowed to take effect, bringing a halt to abortions in the country's second-largest state.
LAW
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
95K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy