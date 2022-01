Thousands of passengers have arrived in the UK since the travel rules were eased at 4am this morning.Fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to take a pre-departure test, nor self-isolate on arrival until they get a negative test result.The first arrival was Côte Des Flandres – a DFDS ferry from Calais that arrived in Dover at 4.04am.Few travellers were on board, due to the travel ban currently imposed by France on the UK.The first aircraft to arrive were at London Heathrow: Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong touched down at 4.36am, followed four minutes later by British Airways from Lagos and...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO