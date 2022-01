During my time as a Google Developer Student Clubs (GDSC) Lead, a lot of my fellow students who were just starting out with various tech-related concepts often approached me with various problems. A lot of them were in the form of "I just got started with technology x. How do I get started working on / completing projects or applying for jobs? I feel like I still suck at it, and have imposter syndrome." How can an absolute beginner be a fake / an imposter? Imposter syndrome had become a very common term, especially on Twitter, that everyone thought the difficulties they encountered when starting out were signs of imposter syndrome. It's very likely people starting out might have beginner syndrome instead. A few clarifications: My intended definition of a beginner - someone just getting started with tech (or any other similar concept), most likely still in the tutorial phase, most likely just before or just after getting their first tech role. The intended goal of this article - help beginners separate (or be aware of) the normal beginners' fears & difficulties from imposter syndrome. Why you might not have imposter syndrome as a beginner. Let’s talk about it.

