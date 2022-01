This is a headline almost too crazy to believe: a woman from Wisconsin is being accused of drunk driving not once but twice in the very same day. Yes, really. Even though we are just about a week into the new year, this isn't even the only crazy headline from 2022 so far. On Sunday, just the second day of the year, the Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a dangerous driver in the area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO