Economy

Eatertainment Concept GameWorks Shutters Permanently

By Ben Coley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameWorks, a six-unit eatertainment chain offering full-service food and beverages alongside video games, has shut down permanently due to the pandemic. "Thank you for the many years of memories! The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left...

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

GameWorks closes at Newport on the Levee

GameWorks, an esports and game entertainment center located at Newport on the Levee, has closed for good, the company announced in a Facebook post last week. The closing of the gaming center comes as the company has had its business "turned upside down" with "no choice other than to close" due to a slow economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. GameWorks has been a tenant of Newport on the Levee since the Northern Kentucky dining, retail, and entertainment center opened in 2001. The gaming center opened its esports lounge with 100 video game titles in 2019.
