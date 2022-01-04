ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Listed | Astounding in Admirals Cove | 418 Mariner Drive

 5 days ago

This home sits on a huge 100' estate lot on...

Trinkie Watson and Kelli Landman of Chase International Represents the Seller of Lucky Bluff, Lake Tahoe for $33,000,000

WEST LAKE TAHOE, CA USA – A striking, intimate gated estate on Lake Tahoe's stunning West Shore with a 278 ft white sand beach along with a 172 ft pier, 12,000 lbs. boat lift and 2 buoys. Three homes with grand entertainment capability offer extended privacy with meandering paths to each. The first thing you see on entry to the main home is the beautiful Lake Tahoe. Built for lifestyle, this residence envelops you in the warmth of beautiful woods, evoking dreams of family gatherings in this open living/dining/kitchen concept.
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Large New Construction Rowhouse in Manayunk

An unusually wide and deep lot gave this house’s architect and builders room to push the envelope. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You know what a modern Philadelphia rowhouse is supposed to look like, right?. Certainly not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: ’80s Contemporary in Pocono Pines

This house in the woodsy Timber Trails subdivision offers style, comfort and the opportunity to join one of the best private resort clubs in the Poconos. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Within Pocono Pines’ zip code you will...
POCONO PINES, PA
insideedition.com

Miami Estate Left to German Shepherd Is Sold for Almost $30 Million

A Miami estate previously occupied by Madonna — now included in a trust that has a German Shepherd beneficiary — has been sold. The German Shepherd, named Gunther VI, inherited the nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath private estate that sits on a 51,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of water frontage, originally priced at $31.75 million. According to People, the home has sold it for $29 million.
MIAMI, FL
State
Florida State
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Repurposed Garage in Germantown

A reconstruction kept pieces of this structure’s industrial past alive while turning it into a totally new, totally stunning modern residence. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. “Germantown,” a poster on an Internet discussion board I frequent recently...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inman.com

To earn a FSBO home listing, don't just ask for their business

In a recent webinar, Charles Curry of Authorify offered tips for agents angling for those enticing but tricky “for sale by owner” listings. Time and time again, most sellers who try their hands at a “for sale by owner” listing end up throwing up their hands and going with a real estate agent.
REAL ESTATE
Jackie Ginley of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 3229 Summit Camp Way in Carson City, NV for $3,7000,000

CARSON CITY, NV USA – Situated across from land in permanent conservation with towering views of unique granite outcroppings, sits an impressive brand new home in the private gated community of Clear Creek Tahoe. Quality is assured with this home, being designed by Kelly and Stone Architects, and built by a premier contractor, Mark Tanner Construction. The majestic scenery outdoors is brought into the home through towering windows in all of the primary rooms.
CARSON CITY, NV
Brent Johnson of Chase International Represents the Buyer of 8160 Villandry, Truckee, CA for $8,435,000

TRUCKEE, CA USA – The art of entertaining - from s’mores and stargazing by the firepit to galas on this 6,379-sq ft home’s many decks and patios – is masterfully performed here. There’s a sunroom standing out like a jewel box, a deck overlooking meadows, and a patio with hot tub, covered dining and a double-faced fireplace. This 5-bed/7 bath home is an award-winning showcase of modern design with sleek lines, soaring windows, abundant natural light, an elegant staircase, a rec room, and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.
TRUCKEE, CA
6717 S Goldfinch Drive

This popular Belize floor plan is nestled on a manicured lot just steps from the golf course, community parks & Riggs Elementary School. It features 5BR, 3BTH, 2-car garage & a useable RV gate w/plenty of space for storage. The pool-sized back yard comes w/custom hardscaping, low-maintenance landscaping, a generous space for entertaining and no neighbors behind. With two bedrooms & a full bath on the ground floor, a multi-functional den and a large open kitchen that overlooks the great room w/vaulted ceilings, this home provides a great balance between functionality and elegance. The kitchen comes complete w/plenty of cabinet space, granite counters & stainless appliances. Custom closets in the master bedroom, newer tile flooring downstairs & water softener compliment this cozy charmer.
REAL ESTATE
Luxury French Inspired Estate Homes in Wellington!

Luxury French inspired estate homes are what you will find behind the gates of Versailles in Wellington!. Homes were built between 2003 and 2006 with anywhere between 2,200 square feet and 7,000 square feet. Behind the manned gates residents can indulge in luxurious amenities in keeping with the feel of...
REAL ESTATE
On The Market: 442 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469

Located on the Jupiter–Tequesta border, Jupiter In The Pines is a coastal area with no HOA, just a quick bike ride to beautiful Jupiter Island or Jupiter’s pristine beaches!. Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3JNuFfh. Contact Adam Bendeson for information!. Phone: 561.631.0818.
TEQUESTA, FL
28075 Coves Way

This cleared 2.475-acre residential building lot in Coulbourns's Cove Development is a must see and is priced to sell. The quiet subdivision of Coves Way is located in the beautiful town of Marion Station, a 10-minute drive from the seafood town of Crisfield, MD! The lot is an hour drive from many of the Eastern Shores hot spots such as Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Chincoteague, VA. The time to build your dream home is now! Owner financing is available!
CRISFIELD, MD
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE

