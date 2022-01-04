Just Listed | Astounding in Admirals Cove | 418 Mariner Drive

This popular Belize floor plan is nestled on a manicured lot just steps from the golf course, community parks & Riggs Elementary School. It features 5BR, 3BTH, 2-car garage & a useable RV gate w/plenty of space for storage. The pool-sized back yard comes w/custom hardscaping, low-maintenance landscaping, a generous space for entertaining and no neighbors behind. With two bedrooms & a full bath on the ground floor, a multi-functional den and a large open kitchen that overlooks the great room w/vaulted ceilings, this home provides a great balance between functionality and elegance. The kitchen comes complete w/plenty of cabinet space, granite counters & stainless appliances. Custom closets in the master bedroom, newer tile flooring downstairs & water softener compliment this cozy charmer.
