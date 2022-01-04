Just Listed | Astounding in Admirals Cove | 418 Mariner Drive

This cleared 2.475-acre residential building lot in Coulbourns's Cove Development is a must see and is priced to sell. The quiet subdivision of Coves Way is located in the beautiful town of Marion Station, a 10-minute drive from the seafood town of Crisfield, MD! The lot is an hour drive from many of the Eastern Shores hot spots such as Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Chincoteague, VA. The time to build your dream home is now! Owner financing is available!

CRISFIELD, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO