SHIB has corrected 65% since the all-time high last year and so far has failed to stop the downtrend. There is one good thing about this latest crash in price: SHIB managed to avoid a lower low in price (compared to December 20th). For this reason, if SHIB holds at the current support of $0.000029, then maybe it has a chance to consolidate around the current level. The resistance is found at $0.000034.

