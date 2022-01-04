MLB, players both falling for old cliché amid report of no negotiations happening

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - According to USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, there is currently no end in sight to the MLB lockout because there are no negotiating sessions happening. It's an issue that could lead to lost games in the 2022 season.

As of Tuesday, we're 42 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. And 86 days from the scheduled start of the 2022 regular season.

But as Nightengale reported on Monday, "There are no negotiating sessions currently scheduled between MLB and the players association. They have met twice in the last month since the lockout."

KMOX's Kevin Wheeler explained how both MLB and the Players Association are trying to play the same "waiting" tactic and why it's hurting the game overall. Listen to his full rant in the audio at the top of this page.

"What Major League Baseball, and to a degree, the players association don't get is they're thinking like, 'Oh, we we don't want to give that other side more money.' Well, great, but you're both hurting yourselves by being in this situation to begin with, by putting it off, by falling into that that stupid cliché that deadlines drive conversation, deadlines drive deals," Wheeler says. "You're grown people. You can both agree that we're not going to wait for the deadline.

"Both sides think they're going to get over on the other, you know, we're going by waiting ... You're both playing the same stupid game. Sit down. Get in a room. And don't leave until you have an agreement."

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram