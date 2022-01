The Habit Burger Grill, based in California, is opening a store in Ceres at 2900 E. Whitmore Ave. "We have been serving up our signature Charburgers in California since 1969, so we are very excited for Ceres to be one of our first new stores in 2022," Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release. "It is with great honor that we bring The Habit Burger Grill to the community."

