Public Health

U.S. CDC endorses five month gap for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster dose

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it...

wtaq.com

Related
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster Dose#U S Cdc#Reuters#Pfizer Biontech
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wtaq.com

U.S. administers 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 515.2 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 632.6 million doses delivered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
greenville.com

Health Officials Recommend Pfizer Booster at Five Months, Additional Primary Dose for Certain Immunocompromised Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently updated the recommendation for when people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from six months to five months. Individuals now can receive...
HEALTH
wtaq.com

CDC advisory panel in favor of Pfizer vaccine booster for ages 12 to 15

(Reuters) – A panel of outside experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday voted to recommend booster shots of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine be made available to 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted...
HEALTH
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Receives First Doses of Antiviral COVID-19 Medication

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin has received its first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. DHS says the initial supply of Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir is limited and a prescription is required. Wisconsin’s first week allocation from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Africa CDC says severe lockdowns no longer tool to contain COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Africa’s top public health official said on Thursday that he was encouraged by the way that South Africa had handled its latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, adding that severe lockdowns were no longer the best way to contain the virus. “We are very encouraged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS

