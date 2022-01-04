ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag News: China’s Goal on Pork Self-Sufficient

By AgInfo.net
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

**A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s ag ministry says the country will...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Ag News: CPI for Food Higher and SCOTUS New Year Ag Cases

**The USDA says the Consumer Price Index for Food moved higher in November, up 0.5% from October and 6.1% higher than November 2020. The level of food price inflation varies depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away. The food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, CPI increased...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

The world's largest trade pact is a game-changer for China

The new RCEP trade agreement, spanning 15 countries and nearly one-third of the world's population, gives Beijing huge advantages in its economic competition with America. ??With the coming of the new year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement came into force. Signed at the end of 2020, and ratified by at least 10 of its parties through 2021, the deal constitutes the largest free trade agreement in history, spanning 30% of the world's GDP and bringing China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) into one bloc, where members enjoy 90% of goods tariff free.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Baker City Herald

Biden sets agenda for boosting meat processing competition

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Monday, Jan. 3, its new plan to boost competition in the meatpacking industry and reduce meat prices to consumers. The plan includes $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to expand independent processing capacity, strengthening rules that protect producers and consumers, promoting vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition laws and increasing transparency in cattle markets.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

U.S. now the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter

Multiple analysts are reaching the same conclusion: The U.S. has already become the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter. Driving the news: "LNG exports from the United States topped 7 million tonnes (7.7 million tons) in December, according to ship-tracking data from ICIS LNG Edge, narrowly edging out rival producers Qatar and Australia for the first time," CNN reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agnetwest.com

Canada Found to Be Unfairly Restricting Dairy Market Access Under USMCA

Canada was found to be limiting dairy market access in a dispute settlement panel proceeding related to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA). Industry groups including the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) celebrated the landmark decision. The dispute was in relation to tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) commitments, which the U.S. claimed were violating the terms established un the USMCA. The USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel issued its final report in favor of the U.S. on December 20, 2021, giving Canada 45 days to comply with the findings.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Pesticides#Soybeans#Ag News#Bloomberg#Ag Ministry#Farm Policy News#University Of Florida
agfax.com

Ag Trade: China Missed Buying Targets, Creating Dilemma for Biden Administration

Wall Street Journal writer Josh Zumbrun reported last week that, “Beijing’s commitment to step up purchases of U.S. goods and services under a 2020 trade pact expires Friday [December 31st] with China expected to miss its targets by a wide margin, creating a dilemma for the Biden administration as it calibrates a response.
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Biden pushes for more competition in meat industry during meeting with farmers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with farmers, ranchers and independent meat processors on Monday to discuss his plans to create a more competitive supply chain in hopes of boosting profits for family farms and lowering prices for consumers. The Biden administration is aiming to provide $1 billion in...
POTUS
Axios

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown. Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
voiceofmuscatine.com

China’s hunger for US ag goods steals the show in 2021

China’s hunger for US ag goods steals the show in 2021. China continues to dominate much of the US ag industry’s story, and 2021 was no exception. But, China’s part of the ag story this year wasn’t soybeans and pork like many might expect. It was China’s purchases of US corn and beef that stole the show. David Widmar is an ag economist and co-founder of Agricultural Economic Insights.
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

USDA issues health alert on products from unknown importer in China

WASHINGTON – A public health alert for imported meat and poultry products from China has been issued by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The amount of product is unknown as is the source of the importers , which is why a recall was not requested by the FSIS.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Farmworker Citizenship and Food Price Index Surges

**The California Farm Bureau is partnering with immigration advocates to support applications for U.S. citizenship by employees of its member farmers and ranchers. The Farm Bureau has signed a contract with the National Immigration Forum to provide services including citizenship eligibility reviews, application preparation and case management. The program is...
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

A year of self-reliance: China's sci-tech highlights in 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- For Chinese scientists and engineers, the past 12 months have been a year like no other. With the pandemic still raging, scientific and technological self-reliance took center stage, bringing in advances in frontiers like space exploration, quantum science, and the battle against COVID-19. At the...
CHINA
MySanAntonio

Mexico to stop exporting oil in 2023 in self-sufficiency quest

Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market. Petroleos Mexicanos, the Mexican state-owned producer known as Pemex, will reduce crude oil exports to 435,000 barrels a day...
HOUSTON, TX
drgnews.com

China’s pork production increases mean more grain imports

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to produce 95 percent of their protein at home by 2025. It wants to be self-sufficient in poultry and eggs, 85 percent for beef and mutton, and 70 percent for dairy. Farm Policy News says the targets will likely bolster overseas purchases of soybeans and feed grains needed to fatten hogs, cattle, and poultry. China is already the world’s largest importer of soybeans and corn. The Asian nation has been purchasing unprecedented amounts in the past two years to help feed a hog herd recovering from Swine Fever. China’s president Xi Jinping recently urged his country to protect farmland and expand soybean and oil crops planting.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy