Public Safety

4 in 10 Republicans say Jan. 6 was very violent: poll

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago , found that 39% of Republican adults said that the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent.

Thirty-two percent of Republican respondents said the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were somewhat violent, and 29% said the occurrences were very or not violent at all.

Democrats, however, see circumstances in an entirely different light. According to the poll, 87% of Democrats said that the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent, while only 1% said they were not very or not at all violent.

Overall, 64% of respondents said the events were extremely or very violent, and 14% said they were not very violent or not violent at all.

Jan. 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount

The results were published just days before the U.S. is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 riots, which have since deepened polarization in the U.S.

Recent polls have shown that Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how to refer to the individuals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and whether those participating in the riots were threatening democracy.

The new AP-NORC poll also found that the public is largely supportive of the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Seventy-one percent of respondents said Congress should continue its probe, while 28% said it should not.

Support was bipartisan, though Democrats were more forceful in their backing: 96% of Democrats came out in support of the investigation, compared to 41% of Republicans.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans, however, said the investigation should not continue.

The poll surveyed 1,089 adults between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7. The margin of sampling error is 4.1 percentage points.

#Republicans#Democrats#The Associated Press#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Ap#House
