ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs of mom who died in St. Clair County wrong-way crash

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dY4gB_0dcPTiHU00

(WWJ) -- An online fundraiser has been created to cover the funeral costs of a mother of four who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Clair County on Monday afternoon.

Teah Tapner, 33, of Casco Township, died when a 25-year-old man driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Meldrum Road collided head-on with the GMC Yukon she was driving at around 2:30 p.m. The man also died in the collision.

According to Tapner's sister, Chelsea King, who created the GoFundMe , Teah was on her way to Port Huron with her youngest son, Mason, to visit family.

Mason was sent to the hospital where he was treated for critical injuries.

King created the GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Teah's funeral and Mason's medical care. Money will also be going to the father who is out of work due to the accident.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has brought in approximately $12,600.

If you would like to donate, click HERE .

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police officials are asking any witnesses of the crash to come forward and contact the Saint Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1700.

Comments / 3

Lynn Blankenship
2d ago

Sad that she died because of a wrong way driver 😔. But it’s not up to Society to pay for her Funeral.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, MI
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Casco Township, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Meldrum#Charity#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy