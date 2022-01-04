GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs of mom who died in St. Clair County wrong-way crash

(WWJ) -- An online fundraiser has been created to cover the funeral costs of a mother of four who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Clair County on Monday afternoon.

Teah Tapner, 33, of Casco Township, died when a 25-year-old man driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Meldrum Road collided head-on with the GMC Yukon she was driving at around 2:30 p.m. The man also died in the collision.

According to Tapner's sister, Chelsea King, who created the GoFundMe , Teah was on her way to Port Huron with her youngest son, Mason, to visit family.

Mason was sent to the hospital where he was treated for critical injuries.

King created the GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Teah's funeral and Mason's medical care. Money will also be going to the father who is out of work due to the accident.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has brought in approximately $12,600.

If you would like to donate, click HERE .

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police officials are asking any witnesses of the crash to come forward and contact the Saint Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1700.