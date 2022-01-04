ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Partner Roundtable: Warehouse Automation

Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom forecasting and inventory refill to visibility and end-to-end...

www.sdcexec.com

thepaypers.com

PassFort partners with Trulioo for global KYC/KYB automation

UK-based provider of SaaS regulatory tech, PassFort, has partnered with identity verification company Trulioo to digitalise KYC and KYB processes for businesses around the world. According to the press release, with the increased introduction and uptake of digital financial services around the world, borders are becoming less relevant to financial...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AI Intersects with Floor Scrubbers for Robotic In-store Analytics

Artificial intelligence (AI) robotics company Brain Corp is partnering with robotic floor scrubber firm Tennant Company to launch the data capture solution Inventory Scan. The new technology accessory is fitted to autonomous floor scrubbers and can automatically scan inventory and report details. “By adding Inventory Scan to new or existing...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

ISG Partners With Soroco to Offer Process Discovery for Automation Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Soroco, a leading provider of work-graph-based process discovery, task mining and process transformation solutions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Non-Fungible Tokens for the Supply Chain

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have the opportunity to completely disrupt the supply chain industry (in a good way) by simply and efficiently eliminating common pain points that result in massive disruptions. That’s in part because of their digital footprint and data tracking capabilities. While 2021 will be remembered as the...
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

3 Ways to Optimize E-Commerce Inventory Management for 2022 Demands

At a time when many distributors are receiving and turning around product faster than ever before, it is crucial that retailers and warehouses optimize their inventory to accommodate e-commerce customers. Since the pandemic, consumers – now, more than ever – want the flexibility to shop anywhere, anytime and have their orders delivered to the most convenient location for their schedule, whether at home, in store or through curbside pickup. They also want easy options to return products from home or in the store. These unprecedented customer demands have catalyzed innovation and escalated pre-existing trends within the supply chain and inventory management. In order to keep up, distributors and retailers will need to lean into the following best practices.
RETAIL
Forbes Advisor

The Best Junk Removal Companies Of January 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. When you’ve got junk you need to move, you want the best junk removal company out there. Junk companies will haul away most of your home items, but it’s best to check what they won’t take before hiring a junk company. Hauling junk can run expensive, so learn how the junk companies price hauls before choosing a junk hauling business.
ECONOMY
pymnts

FinTech Automation Partners with Finicity to Use Open Banking Data on Infrastructure-as-a-Service Offering

Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform FinTech Automation (FTA) signed an agreement with Mastercard company Finicity on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to access consumer information for secure account validation and ownership when opening new accounts. Consumers can now connect their primary accounts to deposit funds into a new investment account, which will minimize risk by...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
Rahul Thakur

Surviving in an Automation Based Future?

Image Source: (Vectorjuice | Freepik) It’s inevitable to say that automation has already impacted each of our lives, and I think 15–20 years from now, we can barely imagine a life with no automation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Packaging is Important for Small Business Logistics

The successful transport of goods is the lifeblood of commerce, and yet many small businesses make the mistake of failing to pay serious attention to logistics. A lot can happen during shipment, with serious risks like loss or damage to the product that may cost business. The real cost of...
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Outsourcing Conundrum – Insource, Outsource or Both?

For many organizations, indirect procurement — purchases of services and supplies that support business operations — is a source of tremendous untapped value and savings. But, even though indirect spend can represent as much as 20% of revenue in some industries, it typically isn’t fully managed by a single function or business owner and is frequently overlooked as “non-core” spend.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Automation’s Role in E-Commerce and Shipping

Throughout the pandemic and the resulting supply chain crisis, retailers have experienced a series of challenges; shipping delays, surging costs and rising demand continue to affect e-commerce business operations. Even for businesses who have fared well despite the global crisis, growth can still bring pitfalls as business logistics struggle to keep pace with order volumes. Automation has become an essential tool e-commerce businesses should embrace, especially as their operations scale and become more complex. Automating processes can reduce the risk of human error and save time and money, from the moment they list a product to the moment it ships it out. Automation is also key to being able to deliver on customer expectations, like next-day delivery, even as order volumes increase.
INTERNET
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

IoT Technology Offer Solutions for Supply Chain Woes

Global supply chains across all industries have seen significant disruptions due to the pandemic, creating a domino effect of issues. Every level of the supply chain system is affected by the current and predicted complications starting with international cargo movements all the way down to individual stores. One of the ways the industry is looking to overcome these challenges is with Internet of Things (IoT)-based technologies, which help digitize supply chains and enable a more seamless process. These IoT improvements are especially noteworthy ahead of the holidays when the National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that retailers rely on the holidays to generate upwards of 30% of annual sales, however, those sales are dependent on enough inventory.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Aderant Partners With LawPay To Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions For Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Modern Shipper Top 10: Warehouse automation and fulfillment

Modern Shipper launched in February with a mission of highlighting the ever-growing last mile of the supply chain. Throughout the year, we learned a lot, and our readers helped inform us of plenty more. Looking back on the year that was, there were plenty of stories that resonated with our...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Rhenus Partners with Geek+ to Develop its First AMR Warehouse in Asia

Geek+, a global AMR leader, and Rhenus Logistics are proud to announce the successful deployment of the first AMR-operated Rhenus warehouse in Hong Kong. The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt on global supply chain operations, with the disruption of the labor market having exacerbated labor shortages. The innovation-focused, solutions-oriented logistics provider Rhenus Hong Kong will adopt Geek+’s advanced robotics and AI technologies in a proof-of-concept warehousing project in the country. This is the latest Rhenus initiative in the region and is part of its ongoing strategy to deepen its focus on IT-driven digitalization by tapping into smart logistics to build a sustainable and robust supply chain.
BUSINESS
AccountingWEB

Putting the Process Back in Automation

While many firms understand the need for automation, they've yet to implement the required solutions and don't always know where to start. This delay can wind up costing your firm for years to come in the form of high turnover, hindered growth and lost revenue. In other words, don't just focus on the process you want to automate, but build a process around identifying automation opportunities.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Direct-to-Consumer’s Market on Supply Chains and Its Future

Direct-to-consumer brands and strategies are now an integral part of our retail industry, fundamentally shifting supply chains and business models. The concept initially started as a way for smaller, startup brands to get their product out to the consumer without the added red tape and costliness of big business models, relying on the increase of accessible technology. While years ago it was only larger companies with deep pockets that had access to the best technologies, the growth of tech has made it more accessible to smaller companies and even consumers.
RETAIL
HIT Consultant

Q-Centrix & Realyze Intelligence Partner to Advance the Clinical Data Automation

– Q-Centrix®, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced a partnership with Realyze Intelligence, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to capture unstructured clinical data, ensuring patient populations with heart conditions or cancer receive the most beneficial treatments.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
MIT Technology Review

Digital twins improve real-life manufacturing

Before reality, there’s simulation. A 2021 missile-inceptor test conducted by aerospace and US defense technology provider Raytheon Technologies held no surprises because the company had already tested almost every aspect of the launch in simulation. Siemens and space agency NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory worked together on a digital twin of the Mars Science Laboratory on the Curiosity rover to solve heat dissipation problems caused by the radioisotope power generator. And tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone uses digital twins to simulate the performance of its tires using data from actual vehicles to develop a price-per-kilometer service in Europe.
TECHNOLOGY

