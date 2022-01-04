ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Was a Clue on Jeopardy!

By Vince Neilstein
 5 days ago

Machine Gun Kelly, who found himself in the crosshairs of metalheads this fall due to a public spat with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, was a clue on the long-running TV game show Jeopardy! on December 27. MGK haters / Taylor supporters everywhere will be delighted to know that none of the...

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
This "Bloody Valentine" rocker was a clue on '﻿Jeopardy!'

That was the response host Ken Jennings was looking for during a segment on a recent episode of Jeopardy! The clue, which was part of a category titled Musical 3-Initialers, read, "The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK." When none of the three contestants buzzed...
