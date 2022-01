Wait, what? Martha Stewart, the queen of all things festive, is not hosting Christmas this year? Is this some alternate-universe pandemic thing? Has the world turned upside down? By her own admission, the homemaking icon typically goes all out for the holidays. According to Stewart's account of the holiday experience, published on her website, Christmas was her family's "most intensely celebrated holiday" when she was growing up in Nutley, New Jersey. "We baked; we cooked; we decorated," she said, adding, "We always stayed at home, surrounded by our family, lots of relatives, many friends, and modest gifts."

