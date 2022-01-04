ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Farewell Series of Shows

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially postponing the first two shows of his planned Las Vegas residency, iconic former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has now called off the entire run due to concerns surrounding Covid-19. The series of nine shows was billed as his farewell. “I am throwing in the shoes....

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Reveals If There Will Be Van Halen Reunion

Van Halen played their last show together in 2015. Wolf Van Halen had the chance to join his dad, uncle, and their band on the final tour. Now, he’s speaking out on if the surviving lineup will be getting back together. This really started when former Van Halen frontman...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Gene Simmons Apologized To David Lee Roth 2021 In Review

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from August 2021 after he apologized for disparaging remarks that he made about Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and he believes those original comments were taken out of context. Roth opened for KISS on the original North American leg of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
wfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
MUSIC
iheart.com

Don't Expect Alex Van Halen To Join David Lee Roth's Retirement Party

Alex Van Halen will probably not join his longtime bandmate onstage in Las Vegas this winter for what David Lee Roth says will be his final run of concerts. Diamond Dave has suggested recently that he and his longtime Van Halen drummer Alex speak regularly and "laugh like pirates" when they do, but Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang doesn't think that friendship will amount to a reunion between the pair.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Live Nation#Instagram A
Connecticut Post

Flashback: David Lee Roth Sings ‘Jump’ at Possible Final Solo Concert

David Lee Roth disappointed a lot of fans earlier this week when he called off his farewell concerts at the Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues in Las Vegas. He initially only postponed his New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows due to “unforeseen circumstances related to Covid,” pushing them back to Feb. 11 and 12. But the entire run was yanked yesterday with no explanation.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hennemusic.com

Rock News Artist Of The Year No. 1: VAN HALEN

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News stories of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
UPI News

Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will launch a Las Vegas residency show in February 2022. The rock band announced in an Instagram post Sunday that they will perform two weekends at The Strat Hotel & Casino. The show will run Feb. 25 and 26 and March 4 and 5....
MUSIC
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has COVID Again, This Time It’s Omicron

Paul Stanley has COVID-19, again. The Kiss guitarist/singer revealed to fans over the weekend that he’s been stricken by the virus for the second time in six months. But this time he caught the highly contagious Omicron variant that has been causing a massive, global spike in new cases over the past few weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy