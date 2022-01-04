Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers “Burn Butcher Burn” From The Witcher

Hu$h Money is a rap duo featuring Skoly-D and Kimmy G. Check out their first video “B.I.G. L.I.E,” a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021. “B.I.G. L.I.E.” deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D, who is rumored to be the song’s composer and producer, Alex Skolnick, well known as a celebrated guitarist of metal and jazz (he and Skoly have never been seen in the same room). “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”

HIP HOP ・ 15 HOURS AGO