Entertainment

Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers “Burn Butcher Burn” From The Witcher

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivium’s Matt Heafy has released a cover of “Burn Butcher Burn,” from the...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

metalinjection

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Feels Like Rhythm Guitar Has "Been Lost A Little Bit" In Modern Metal

Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss the insane playing found on the band's new album In The Court Of The Dragon. Heafy mentioned toward the end of the interview that he feels the concept of rhythm guitar has been lost a little bit in modern metal, and that every time you turn around on Instagram there's another super-shredder.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Machine Gun Kelly Was a Clue on Jeopardy!

Machine Gun Kelly, who found himself in the crosshairs of metalheads this fall due to a public spat with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, was a clue on the long-running TV game show Jeopardy! on December 27. MGK haters / Taylor supporters everywhere will be delighted to know that none of the contestants got the question right.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Watch: Metallica and Exodus Zing in New Cobra Kai Episode

A new season of Cobra Kai is upon us, which means it’s time to remember what the hell happened in the last one, which aired a full year ago but may as well be an eternity. I completely forget! But I do recall feeling that Season 3 jumped the shark a bit, leaning too hard into its own ridiculousness. But I’ll probably watch it anyway. And so, likely, will you.
TV & VIDEOS
MetalSucks

Metallica Had 1.3 Billion Spotify Streams in 2021

Metallica have joined the growing list of bands to share their Spotify streaming stats from 2021, and no one will be surprised to learn that metal’s biggest band had an impressive year. Metallica tallied 1.3 billion streams on the platform in 2021, likely owing in part to their 30th...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Teacher Asks Students to Name One Song by Band on Their Shirt

It’s no secret that band shirts have become a fashion statement as often as as an expression of fandom in recent years, with a number of major retailers selling wares by famous rock acts and celebrities spotted donning them publicly. That trend has unsurprisingly expanded to children, with our...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MetalSucks

Voivod Debut New Song “Paranormalium”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod have released a new single, “Paranormalium.”. “Paranormalium” will serve as the opening track on Voivod’s upcoming studio album, Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain checked in with the following comment...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Alexi Laiho Recording Vocals Weeks Before He Died

New footage has surfaced of late Children of Bodom mainman Alexi Laiho recording vocals for his new outfit, Bodom After Midnight, just weeks before he died in December 2020. The videos come via Ykä Järvinen, who directed, edited and produced the music video for “Paint The Sky With Blood.” They were shot during the recording sessions of the EP of the same name, and were filmed in November of 2020.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Venom Prison’s Larissa Stupar on The MetalSucks Podcast #419

Venom Prison vocalist Larissa Stupar is our guest this week! We discuss the challenge of making their new album, Erebos, as the world continued to change around them, recording vocals at her home studio, why the artwork is such an important piece of Venom Prison’s presentation, the healing effect of writing “Pain of Oizys” about past trauma, returning to the stage at the Bloodstock festival after over a year off, and how Brexit has affected bands from the U.K. touring in Europe. We also talk about how society needs to offer support to the lower class with more compassion, the message and marketing that promotes addiction to social drugs, and harmful immigration policies across the world.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Beavis and Butt-Head Returning This Year; First Look Revealed

As expected, beloved heavy metal cartoon icons Beavis and Butt-Head will make their return in 2022 with a new movie for the streaming service Paramount+. The movie will reportedly be addition to a new Beavis and Butt-Head series that creator Mike Judge is making for Comedy Central. Judge teased the...
MOVIES
MetalSucks

David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Farewell Series of Shows

After initially postponing the first two shows of his planned Las Vegas residency, iconic former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has now called off the entire run due to concerns surrounding Covid-19. The series of nine shows was billed as his farewell. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Arkaik Debut New Single “Wayward Opulence”

Progressive death metal heavy-hitters Arkaik have premiered the music video for their new single, “Wayward Opulence.” The new track is the first offering from the band’s upcoming studio album, Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts, which will see a March 11, 2022 release via The Artisan Era. Speaking about...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
MetalSucks

Nekrogoblikon Announce New Album, Release First Single

The self-proclaimed “Best Goblin Metal on the Planet” known as Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours. The album will arrive April 1. Pre-order it here. The band has shared the video for the new song “This Is It.” Watch it below.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Avenged Sevenfold Singer Says New Album is “Very Influenced By Kanye West”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently putting the finishing touches on their next album, their first since The Stage came out in 2016. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, vocalist M. Shadows claims the band channeled rapper Kanye West as a big influence on their music this time around. Shadows explained:
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Testament’s Alex Skolnick Releases New Rap Song “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Hu$h Money is a rap duo featuring Skoly-D and Kimmy G. Check out their first video “B.I.G. L.I.E,” a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021. “B.I.G. L.I.E.” deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D, who is rumored to be the song’s composer and producer, Alex Skolnick, well known as a celebrated guitarist of metal and jazz (he and Skoly have never been seen in the same room). “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”
HIP HOP
MetalSucks

Original Coal Chamber Bassist Rayna Foss Has Been Missing for Four Months

Rayna Foss, original bassist for Coal Chamber and ex-wife of Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, has been missing since September, Lambgoat reports. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Foss “was last seen by a group home manager on Sept. 7.” The 51-year-old bassist is described as being 5’3″ and 200 pounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

