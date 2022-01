Fantom (FTM) is currently trading at about $2.94. It is up 4.17% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the FTM coin. Fantom coin, which is on a relentless as it corrects its previous pullback, just accelerated the bull trend after news of Movr Network integrated Fantom into FundMovr. It has been on a constant bull run since December 13, 2021, and analysts believe it could hit $3 by the end of January.

