Is Conagra Brands a bargain ahead of its fiscal-second quarter results?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConagra Brands shares on Monday edged slightly lower ahead of its upcoming quarterly results. The company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts expect its EPS to decline by more than 16% to $0.68, with revenue rising slightly to $3.06 billion. On Monday, Conagra Brands...

Conagra Brands misses profit view as raw material, shipping costs surge

(Reuters) – Conagra Brands Inc missed market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the Slim Jim jerky maker took a hit from surging prices of raw materials and higher shipping costs. Margins of packaged food companies have come under pressure in recent months from a spike in prices...
Conagra Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Notes Margin Pressure

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.1% year-on-year, to $3.06 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.02 billion. Grocery & Snacks segment sales fell 1.4% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, and Refrigerated & Frozen segment sales increased 3% Y/Y to $1.3 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.64...
Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conagra Brands missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Acuity Brands Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acuity Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.41. Acuity Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
Constellation Brands net income falls but sales beat estimate

Constellation Brands STZ, -3.38% on Thursday said its third-quarter net income fell to $470.8 million, or $2.48 per Class A common share from $1.28 billion, or $6.68 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $3.12 a share. Third-quarter sales fell to $2.51 billion from $2.64 billion. Net sales fell to $2.32 billion from $2.44 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $2.77 a share and net sales of $2.28 billion, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet. Looking ahead, Constellation Brands expects a fiscal 2022 loss of 25 cents to a loss of 10 cents a share and adjusted 2022 earnings of $10.50 to $10.65 a share. Wall Street analysts expect 2022 earnings of $9.89 a share for the spirits company. Shares of Constellation Brands rose 1.2% in premarket trades.
Is it too late to buy Acuity Brands stock after surging 77% in the last 12 months?

Acuity Brands shares on Monday edged slightly higher ahead of its FQ1 results. The company is expected to post its most recent quarterly results on Friday, before the open. Analysts are predicting significant top line and bottom line year-over-year improvements. On Monday, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares edged slightly higher...
MillerKnoll reports weaker-than-expected results for Q2

MillerKnoll's Q2 EPS and revenue comes in shy of Wall Street estimates. The furniture company expects a 74% growth in revenue this quarter. Shares of the U.S. firm fell 7.0% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Shares of MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) fell 7.0% in after-hours trading after the furniture maker...
Lamb Weston price outlook as analysts predict a decline in FQ2 earnings

Lamb Weston shares on Monday edged slightly higher ahead of its upcoming earnings results. The company is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Thursday. Analysts expect its earnings per share to edge lower, with revenue rising. On Monday, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares edged slightly high...
WEX stock rallies after profit and revenue outlook raised, while CFO has stepped down

Shares of WEX Inc. WEX, +3.86% rallied 3.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the financial technology service provider raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook, while announcing that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon had stepped down at the end of last year "to pursue another opportunity." Simon, who will remain with WEX in an advisory roll through April 1, joined the company in 2016. The company said Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball was appointed interim CFO. Separately, WEX raised its fourth-quarter guidance ranges for adjusted earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.55 from $2.25 to $2.45 and for revenue to $485 million to $495 million from $468 million to $483 million. That compares with the FactSet consensus for EPS of $2.37 and for revenue of $475 million. The stock has tumbled 20.6% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
Duck Creek Technologies stock forecast ahead of FQ1 results

Duck Creek Technologies shares edged slightly lower on Monday morning. The company is expected to announce its FQ1, 2022 results on the 6th of Jan. Its bottom line is expected to decline by 50% to about -$0.01 from a revenue of about $68.83 million. On Monday, Duck Creek Technologies Inc....
Tesla gives a promising preview of its fiscal fourth quarter

Tesla Inc delivered record number of its electric vehicles in 2021. RBC Capital bumped up its quarterly revenue estimate for Tesla. Shares of the EV maker are up nearly 10% on Monday morning. Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped nearly 10% this morning after the leading U.S. electric car...
Lloyds Bank share price forecast for 2021

The Lloyds share price did well in 2021. The catalyst was the rising home prices and the bank’s profits. We explain the outlook for the company’s stock in 2022. The Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price has been in a tight range in the past few days. The stock is trading at 47.80p, which is slightly below last year’s high of 51.55p. It has risen by more than 108% above the lowest level in 2021.
Is it time to invest in FuelCell stock as shares bounce back from post-earnings decline?

FuelCell Energy shares on Thursday spiked more than 4%, trimming the post-earnings decline. The stock plunged more than 14% on Wednesday after announcing its most recent quarterly results. FuelCell missed analyst expectations on FQ4 revenue and earnings. On Thursday, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares bounced back by more than 4%,...
Should you buy or sell Cal-Maine Foods shares after reporting mixed FQ2 results?

Cal-Maine shares on Thursday bounced back to a slight gain, trimming Wednesday’s losses. The company announced its most recent results Tuesday after the close. It missed analyst FQ2 estimates on earnings but beat the top-line forecasts. On Thursday, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shares advanced by nearly 1% to trim...
