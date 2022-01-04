ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Alexi Laiho Recording Vocals Weeks Before He Died

Cover picture for the articleNew footage has surfaced of late Children of Bodom mainman Alexi Laiho recording vocals for his new outfit, Bodom After Midnight, just weeks before he died in December 2020. The videos come via Ykä Järvinen, who directed, edited...

Previously unseen footage of late Children Of Bodom founder Alexi Laiho working in the studio shortly before his death has surfaced online. The footage, which shows the metal guitarist and singer working with Bodom After Midnight – his musical project after the disbandment of Children Of Bodom in 2019 – was uploaded to YouTube by Ykä Järvinen, who directed the video for the band’s song Paint the Sky With Blood.
