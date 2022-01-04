Video: Alexi Laiho Recording Vocals Weeks Before He Died

Venom Prison vocalist Larissa Stupar is our guest this week! We discuss the challenge of making their new album, Erebos, as the world continued to change around them, recording vocals at her home studio, why the artwork is such an important piece of Venom Prison’s presentation, the healing effect of writing “Pain of Oizys” about past trauma, returning to the stage at the Bloodstock festival after over a year off, and how Brexit has affected bands from the U.K. touring in Europe. We also talk about how society needs to offer support to the lower class with more compassion, the message and marketing that promotes addiction to social drugs, and harmful immigration policies across the world.

