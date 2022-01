The European Union is “not too impressed” with Liz Truss’s threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol if talks fail. The EU’s ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, responded to the foreign secretary’s comments by saying: “We’ve heard this before from the government, so we’re not surprised. We are not too impressed. “We still believe it’s not very helpful that we keep agitating the issue of Article 16.”He said the EU wanted to “reconnect” with the British government. Article 16 would allow either the EU or the UK to take unilateral “safeguard” measures if...

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO