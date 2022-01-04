ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC endorses five month gap for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster dose

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it...

kfgo.com

SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy to receive 40,000 Merck antiviral drug doses next week – official

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will receive around 40,000 doses of Merck & Co’s COVID-19 antiviral drug next week, which will add to nearly 12,000 already distributed to hospitals, the special COVID-19 commissioner said on Sunday. “They are intended for clinical cases that risk a serious outcome of the...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab. The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab. Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

CDC Recommends Pfizer Booster at 5 Months, Additional Primary Dose for Certain Immunocompromised Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, CDC updated its recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), has not changed.
HEALTH
iheart.com

U.S. To Double Its Purchase Of Pfizer's Antiviral COVID Pill

The United States is doubling its purchase order for Pfizer's recently authorized COVID-19 antiviral pill from 10 million treatment courses to 20 million. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid for non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults and children over the age of 12 who have a high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19. The U.S. agreed to purchase 10 million courses of treatment in November, pending the FDA's authorization. Those treatments cost $5.295 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Your questions on the coronavirus, answered: J&J shot and booster vs. omicron?

“Is there any information on how protected a person is against omicron (or delta for that matter) who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna booster?”. Unfortunately, like so much related to omicron, the data here is quite sparse. The new variant has been with us for about only a month, and the population of people who got this vaccine series is small. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 2.5 million Americans received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, compared with more than 60 million who got three shots of the mRNA vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH

