Neither the most expensive, nor cheapest, take on this classic, but for capturing the allure of the original it ticks the most important boxes. Just where do you start a review of a legendary synth on which everyone has an opinion? Perhaps not by trawling the internet to find out what defines the 2600 sound, or why a particular make of clone is/isn’t true to the original. In fact there are likely more views on this matter than there are original working ARP 2600s in existence.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO