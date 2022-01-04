NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's huge game off the bench, Steph Curry's off night

On a night when Steph Curry was struggling mightily, the Warriors got all the backcourt scoring they needed thanks to a monster performance from Jordan Poole off the bench in a 115-108 win over the Heat.

In just his second game back from a two-week stint in health and safety protocol, Poole played the role of ultimate sixth man, scoring 32 points on just 17 shots in 26 minutes of action. Poole shot 12-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long range.

Curry, however, had one of his worst shooting nights of the year. One year to the day after he cooked the Portland Trail Blazers for a career-high 62, Curry was held to single-digits against the Heat, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. Curry went 1-of-10 from deep, his worst shooting percentage from 3-point range this season.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s win.