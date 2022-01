Everyone has unique skin types and needs, but according to dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell, you should use a moisturizer every day. But not every moisturizer will work for everyone -- it's why your mom can have one that she swears by, but if you try it you get irritated skin and break out. Campbell says two things to look for are if moisturizers are more oil-based (usually a face cream) or water-based (usually labeled a face lotion). "If you can categorize yourself as dry you know to go for a cream. If your skin is combination, it might mean you use cream in the winter and lotion in the summer when the humidity is higher," she says.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO