Restaurants

Local Restaurants Waiting to See How Omicron Variant will Impact the Food Industry

 5 days ago

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, after months of having vacant tables and...

WETM

New York State’s ban on polystyrene products impacts local restaurant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State introduced several new laws at the start of 2022, including the ban on polystyrene products. Now, restaurants across the state are saying goodbye to Styrofoam containers and hello to higher costs. Curly’s Chicken House in Elmira, for example, is now giving away...
mychamplainvalley.com

Uptick in food prices impact local restaurants and grocery stores

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Consumer prices are on the rise, and shoppers can see the change in their receipt totals. But how is the price increase of edible goods impacting the Capital Region?. Robert Cardona, Cardona Market co-owner, brought out a one-gallon bottle of Dolce Vita oil. The store...
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: COVID Spike, Omicron's Arrival and Restaurant Impacts

This week, after a surge in COVID-19 cases, we're talking about how and why the virus is spreading. We're also looking at what we know about the Omicron variant that's been in the county for a couple of weeks and what its impact could be on local resources, including hospitals staff and testing. We're checking back in with restaurant owners and workers, too, to see how they're responding and preparing in the face of another wave. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on stories from around the county.
thecolumbusceo.com

The Pandemic has Permanently Altered the Consumer-Restaurant Relationship, Survey Finds

The pandemic has permanently altered the consumer-restaurant relationship with operators investing in technology and real estate to align with changing consumer preferences, according to the 2021 Restaurant Franchise Pulse survey, conducted by TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. Early in the pandemic, 72% of operators invested in delivery and...
studyfinds.org

Which food tops the list of best leftovers? Surprisingly, it’s not pizza

NEW YORK — “What’s for dinner?” Don’t ask — over half of Americans think this question is actually one of the most stressful things they’ll encounter in a day. A survey of 2,000 people found that Americans’ weekly diet generally consists of five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Forty-six percent of respondents say they’ll turn to leftovers because it’s just easier than having to cook and 32 percent add affordability seals the deal, so they don’t have to go out and buy anything. While 72 percent of Americans identify themselves as pro-leftovers, the rest say they don’t like to eat them or never eat them.
WNEM

Omicron variant disrupts local salon businesses

The Omicron variant is running rampant on service businesses. Janey Carradcan, owner of Saginaw’s Rock Your Locks, said business is good for them right now, but they are still practicing safety procedures during this latest surge. "Please don't get mad at your salon for having to raise their prices,...
sciotopost.com

Local Food Truck Grows Roots in Circleville Opens Restaurant

CIRCLEVILLE – A food truck that has been blowing up taste buds has decided to buy the property and open a restaurant in Circleville. Taesty’s had taken over the old Fat Daddys location at 410 South Pickaway Street where they will open a carryout and delivery store. Currently, the company is renovating the space and plans to open in February.
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It's a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99...
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
kcbx.org

Local restaurant industry prepares for minimum wage increase in 2022

Starting Saturday, minimum wage across all industries in California will increase. Employers with 26 or more employees will now have to pay $15 an hour. According to the California Restaurant Association, tipped employees garner the greatest financial gains when there's a minimum wage increase. And starting this Saturday, California will...
The Independent

Manthan, Mayfair: buoying food that stays close to its roots

Rohit Ghai has had an undeniable influence on what Indian food means in London. Cutting his teeth working at Benares, he went on to join JKS Restaurants as an executive chef at the likes of Gymkhana and Trishna. Since being poached by Leela Palace Hotels to open Jamavar, he has launched a number of restaurants, won a Michelin star and generally helped to redefine Indian cuisine in the city.So it comes as no surprise then that Manthan is such a wonder. Marking a return to Mayfair for Ghai - the borough is the home of both Benares and Gymkhana -...
The Independent

Morrisons to scrap ‘use by’ dates on milk to reduce food waste

Supermarket Morrisons is to scrap “use by” dates on most of its milk in a bid to reduce food waste.From the end of January, the retailer will instead place “best before” dates on 90% of its own-brand milk and will encourage customers to use a sniff test to check quality.It believes the move will stop millions of pints of its own-brand milk from being thrown away every year. Recycling charity Wrap says Morrisons is the first supermarket to announce the move.Ian Goode, senior milk buyer at Morrisons, said: “Wasted milk means wasted effort by our farmers and unnecessary carbon being...
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Hair Growth

Hair loss can come as a result of a number of factors, from hormones to an allergic reaction to certain products, with one of the most common being vitamin deficiencies. In this way, your diet can have a much larger impact on your overall appearance than you may have initially thought, and while the foods you eat have the capacity to invoke hair loss to begin with, they can also promote new and healthier hair growth moving forward.
