Everyone know that when we read a book, it creates an image in our minds, akin to a movie generated by our imagination. Likewise, a song can project a variety of images as the notes careen through our eardrums and into our synapses. One artist has decided to share his particular visions inspired by classic Metallica songs. Colombian painter Felipe Mora has teamed up with Third World Posse to create the second installment of Dealing Out The Agony, this time focused on Ride the Lightning. Third World Posse describes itself as “a collective of visual artists from developing countries have arrived to deliver a healthy dose of heavy metal philanthropy,” and previously produced Mora’s work derived from Kill ‘Em All.

