LA's empty-box charge could spark negative reaction from carriers

By Ian Putzger in Toronto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS hauliers fear an empty-container dwell charge at the port of Los Angeles will see shipping lines delay the return of boxes to the port. Executive director Gene Seroka announced in mid-December that such a fee was under consideration and on 30 December, the port announced charges on long-dwelling empties would...

Samskip turns its airfreight focus onto project logistics as fish fail to fly

Samskip is pivoting its air freight business to take advantage of greater resilience in the project market and the expertise of its Bremen-based breakbulk arm. The asset-owning logistics company, which specialises in northern Europe, set up an air freight division last year and began offering sea-air services from Scandic and island countries using its ships to bring goods to Amsterdam, for onward flights.
Bison and Schneider give a new year boost to their US trucking footprints

In North American trucking, the year has begun with a couple of takeovers, continuing the M&A trend that characterised the sector last year. Canadian Bison Transport is buying truckload carrier Hartt Transportation, while Schneider National is taking over Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS). Winnipeg-based Bison, one of the major players in...
SM Line expected to grow HMM investment when Seoul sells its share

Speculation about a possible union of South Korea’s two ocean-going liner operators has grown after SM Merchant Marine (also known as SM Line) extended its stake in HMM, and could increase its share further this year. On 29 December, SM Line, which the Samra Midas (SM) group formed in...
Hapag-Lloyd the latest to adopt NCB dangerous cargo screening system

Hapag-Lloyd has adopted National Cargo Bureau’s Hazcheck Detect cargo screening tool, becoming the third top-ten carrier, after Maersk and ONE, to do so. Like other systems of its type, Hazcheck scans bookings for suspicious key words – consignees misdeclaring hazardous cargo to secure cheaper rates are implicated in a number of major ship casualties and the loss of several lives.
Covid-19 surges spark chain reactions that strain US hospitals everywhere

America’s hospitals and their workforces have reached and exceeded their breaking points in the last two years — and another surge of Covid-19 is already underway. Earlier this month, with a new wave of Covid-19 cases looking likely after the omicron variant was identified, Rhode Island emergency doctors wrote their state leaders to warn that any new surge of patients would “lead to collapse of the state health care system.” In Kansas, patients in rural hospitals have been stuck in the ER for days while they wait for a transfer to a larger hospital with the capacity and resources to care for them.
Every US passenger cruise currently has Covid cases on board

Every passenger cruise currently sailing in US waters has reported Covid-19 cases onboard.All 92 ships have now met the threshold for investigation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports the Washington Post.At the beginning of the new year, the US’s national public health agency issued a warning against taking cruises, even for those who are fully vaccinated, after a huge surge in cases onboard.More than 5,000 infections were recorded on passenger ships in the last two weeks of December 2021, compared to just 162 in the first two weeks of the same month.“The virus that causes...
Virus rules hit Hong Kong airfreight just as Cathay freighters limp back into action

Things went from bad to worse for airfreight shippers and forwarders in Hong Kong yesterday, as the territory’s government banned more international routes in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases. It announced flight bans from eight countries for two weeks, starting on Saturday, affecting all flights from the...
Cruise lines alter sailings due to Omicron impact

Norwegian Cruise Line has cut short a cruise in the US and cancelled another sailing as more cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Norwegian Pearl (pictured) set off from Miami on January 3 but it is now on its way back to the Florida port because of “several” Covid cases among the crew.
'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests...
Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.
First ‘Flurona’ Cases Reported in the U.S.

“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19.The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left...
Hong Kong stops cruise ship with 3,700 on board after Covid contacts traced to vessel

A Hong Kong leisure cruise ship with 3,700 holidaymakers and crew members onboard was ordered to cut short its journey after at least nine people were linked to an Omicron cluster.The  Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship embarked on a “cruise to nowhere” on Sunday and was set to complete its voyage on Thursday, but was forced to return a day early to harbour, according to a government statement.This was after health authorities identified nine people on the cruise as close contacts of one of the clusters infected with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.The cruise’s suspected cases are linked to...
