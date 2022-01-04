ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitterly Cold Night

By Joe Veres
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will drop into the upper single digits and lower teens tonight under mostly clear skies....

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Bitterly Cold Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our major snowstorm is now gone, but the arctic air behind it remains into the start of the upcoming weekend. This has folks asking if this is a sign of things to come? My answer is… Probably so. Flurries will wind down this evening as...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAAY-TV

Bitterly cold morning, sunshine returns later today

The wintry mix has moved out and the cold air has settled in. Actual air temperatures this morning are in the low 20s across North Alabama. However, a northerly breeze at around 10 to 15 MPH is making it feel more like the teens to start our day. This is...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Radio Iowa

Bitter cold giving way to more seasonal cold

There’s some relief coming from the cold weather as wind chill advisories have expired. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Mike Fowle, says the cold winds are moving out. “The coldest air of the season that impacted us is gradually going move off to the east — and we are expecting a little milder temperatures for this upcoming weekend,” he says.
wnin.org

Snowfall, Bitter Cold Leaves People Shivering and Sliding

Thursday’s snowfall in the Tri-State ranged from very little to as much as six inches. WNIN’s John Gibson has a recap:. The immediate Evansville area saw 1-to-2 inches of snow, while areas north and west of Evansville received less. Western Kentucky received the brunt of the snowfall. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KWQC

Bitter cold temperatures continue through Friday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR COLD WIND CHILLS***. The First Alert Day continues for dangerously cold temperatures of –5º or colder and wind chills approaching -30º. The good news is, we will see major improvements in the wind chill department by midday as winds lighten up. However, highs today will once again be in the single digits. South winds pick up tonight and eventually warm us back into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. Long term there is no major system producing snow, but we will see another dip in temperatures early next just not as cold as this most recent stretch.
IOWA STATE
WTOK-TV

Warmer temps are in view for the weekend...along with storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are behind a cold front, and it feels like it. Freezing temps to start the day, and highs will only reach the mid-upper 40s by the afternoon. So, dress warmly for outdoor plans. No rain today, and plan for another cold & dry night with lows dropping into the upper 20s.
MERIDIAN, MS
WKYT 27

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Bitterly Cold Night

WATCH | Clark County cleaning up after winter storm. Near I-64, traffic continues to move slowly and semi-trucks continue to sit on the sides. WATCH | Scott County road crews ready to take on Mother Nature. Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. Members of the road department are...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL

