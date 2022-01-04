ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Mudi'? Try a Toy: American Kennel Club Adds 2 Dog Breeds

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club's purebred lineup. The club announced Tuesday that it's recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they're eligible to compete for best in show...

