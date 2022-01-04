'Mudi'? Try a Toy: American Kennel Club Adds 2 Dog Breeds

The tiny faces. The high-pitched yaps. The outfits. The drama! Welcome to the world of toy dog breeds. Here you’ll find miniature versions of large dogs, impressively small paws and enough personality to sink a ship. Now, just because a dog is small doesn’t mean it belongs in the toy dog breed group! Small pups like Boston Terriers and French Bulldogs are actually members of the non-sporting group, according to The American Kennel Club. The toy group is made up of breeds designed specifically to be companion animals. While some toy dog breeds are descendants of other breeds given specific tasks, many have lived in laps of luxury and existed as status symbols for wealthy families for centuries. Anyone eager to have a loyal friend for life who can travel anywhere should definitely consider a toy breed.

