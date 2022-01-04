ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Peacemaker' lets John Cena and James Gunn cut loose in a silly 'The Suicide Squad' spinoff

By Brian Lowry, Review by Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The opening credits for "Peacemaker" feature John Cena and the rest of the cast in a choreographed dance number that is joyously goofy, setting the tone for what's to come. If only this HBO Max series spun out of "The Suicide Squad" was consistently as good, despite (and partly because of)...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster. The upcoming Peacemaker series may be a spinoff from The Suicide Squad, but writer and director James Gunn also has the greenlight to introduce even more obscure DC characters. Case in point, Judomaster, a hero who has never previously appeared in live-action. According to Gunn’s new Tweet, that will change in just over two weeks when Nhut Le makes his first appearance as Judomaster on the show. He also shared a first look at Le in costume, which you can see below. Peacemaker’s Judomaster.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Confirmed For 'The Flash'

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is confirmed for The Flash as set pics confirm she has filmed for the movie. As pointed out below on Twitter, Gal Gadot is shown getting makeup done for a movie with the working title "Facil Productions," which is now known to be for The Flash.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot hints at role in new DC movie

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot might have inadvertently revealed that she is reprising her superhero role in another DC project. The actress shared an Instagram video showing various pictures and clips from across the year, with July and April featuring stills of her sitting in a make-up chair. In the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Suicide#Film Star#Hbo#Warnermedia
Connecticut Post

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. More from Variety. 'Reopening Night' Documentary Chronicles Shakespeare in the Park During COVID: 'We Opened...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Finally Streaming Again

2021 is almost in the books, a year that brought some significant new additions to the world of superhero movies. If you've been putting off watching or want to rewatch one of the most buzzworthy films of that world, you now have a pretty easy opportunity to do so. The Suicide Squad is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max, just in time for the holidays — as well as the arrival of the film's Peacemaker spinoff series in January. This is the first time the film has been available on the platform in several months, after it was initially available to stream on HBO Max's ad-free plan for the first month of its theatrical release this past August. James Gunn, the film's writer-director, took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the occasion, and hinted that fans should see it before Peacemaker if they don't want to be spoiled.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

John Cena Photobombs Peacemaker in Full Costume in Viral TikTok Video

Earlier this year, the live-action DC universe got some fascinating additions with the help of The Suicide Squad, which brought some lesser-known antiheroes and villains to the big screen. Among them was Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), who will be spinning out into his own HBO Max solo series early next year. Even before trailers for the series first debuted, fans already enjoyed Cena's unique take on the character — as well as his proclivity for wearing the Peacemaker costume in real life. A recent TikTok from user @webheadedhero showcases that in a pretty amusing way, showing Cena crashing his TikTok at a convention while dressed in the Peacemaker costume.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Peacemaker Clip Reveals Why John Cena's Anti-Hero Has to Go Back to Killing People

A new Peacemaker clip reveals why John Cena's anti-hero decided to go back to killing people. The first episode segment is called "Meet The Team," and it's clear that the vigilante is basically out on "good behavior." Instead of serving that full 30-year sentence, Peacemaker has been given some liberties as long as he can still serve the government. It's not like Amanda Waller to let someone who has those kinds of skills just sit around collecting dust. In exchange for getting him out in 4 years, Cena's contract killer will have to complete missions assigned by a shady task force. Luckily some of the support from The Suicide Squad will be along for the ride to provide technical know-how. It would be prudent to note that Peacemaker never was the sharpest tool in the shed so his companions and Eagly the Eagle will be of huge help. James Gunn seems to be crafting a rip-roaring good time.
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer: John Cena Is A Killer For Peace

Even though The Suicide Squad failed to be a huge hit at the box office, it was one of the most heavily viewed films on HBO Max in 2021.James Gunn quickly left his mark on the DCEU with the irreverent, R-rated superhero flick, and he’s taking that to the next level with Peacemaker, a spinoff centering on the walking contradiction that was John Cena’s character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals If Peacemaker Has Post-Credits Scenes

Next months, fans will get to see a whole new corner of the DC universe be brought to life in live-action, when the Peacemaker series makes its debut on HBO Max. The series will showcase the ongoing adventures of The Suicide Squad's Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), and is the latest collaboration between Cena and James Gunn. Given Peacemaker's place in the superhero space, some have already begun to wonder if the series will follow the traditional trope of having post-credits stingers. As Gunn revealed on Twitter on Thursday, that will actually be the case for all eight episodes of Peacemaker, as "a little something special" for those who watch all the way through the credits.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme

Peacemaker’s John Cena Discusses the Show’s Family Theme. Anyone who watched The Suicide Squad last year knows that Peacemaker has issues. And judging by some of the trailers for his upcoming spinoff series on HBO Max, many of these are the result of a less-than-ideal childhood. The addition of Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s emotionally-distant father means that the show will reveal new details about the titular anti-hero’s tragic upbringing. But as John Cena tells it, fans will be surprised by how much empathy they have for his situation.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Netflix’s Red Notice Was Able To Film Crowded Scene With Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot, Despite COVID Protocols

When all is said and done, Netflix’s Red Notice has amounted to a massive hit in 2021’s overall cinematic picture. A blockbuster that cost a backbreaking amount of money to make, it defied the previous attitudes of smaller spending for the streaming giant, and seemed to be worth the effort. But with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having to film that flirtatious masquerade scene, which was crowded with as many extras as COVID protocols safely allowed, director Rawson Marshall Thurber had to get a bit creative to achieve a maskless picture of normalcy. Which, naturally, wasn’t cheap.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

809K+
Followers
124K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy