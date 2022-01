MIDDLETOWN, PA – A Chester County resident is the winner of a $1 million prize that was awarded just after midnight during ABC’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” Brian Mineweaser became the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year after his name was selected in a random drawing. The 49-year-old won a special Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing that gave him a shot to win the $1 million prize just after the ball dropped in Times Square in New York City.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO