ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Credo Appoints Lip-Bu Tan as Chairman and Bolsters Board with the Addition of Industry Veterans Sylvia Acevedo and Manpreet Khaira

design-reuse.com
 5 days ago

San Jose, Calif., January 4, 2022 – Credo, a global leader in high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today announced the recent appointment of two new board members, Ms. Sylvia Acevedo and Mr. Manpreet Khaira. At the same time the company announced that lead board...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Seth Oster Exiting UTA as Global Chief Communications Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency’s global chief communications officer Seth Oster is exiting the company at the end of January, sources told Variety. News of his exit was announced by agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a companywide email on Friday, where he expressed disappointment that Oster would be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity.” Oster joined UTA in 2017 and made partner in 2020. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Comms Chief Seth Oster Departing Agency

UTA chief communications officer Seth Oster is leaving the agency to “pursue a new opportunity,” The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer revealed the news in a memo to staff Friday morning. “I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month,” Zimmer wrote. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb,” he added. “His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are just a few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA.” Oster will help with the leadership transition “over the next few months,” Zimmer added. “The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.” Oster was tapped to lead UTA’s corporate communications in 2017, and before that served in communications roles at KPMG, the MPAA and the Environmental Protection Agency.
BUSINESS
Observer

Spanos appointed president of USAging board

MAYVILLE — At the most recent USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held virtually this summer, the membership association announced the appointment of its new president, Dr. Mary Ann Spanos, Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, who was sworn in to serve a two-year term. Spanos joined...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

NAI Hanson bolsters brokerage team with addition of Mason as SVP

NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it hired Susan Mason as a senior vice president. One of the most respected and distinguished office leasing experts in New Jersey, Mason will join the firm’s leasing team in its Teterboro office. A highly motivated commercial real estate professional with a...
TETERBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Business
aithority.com

Mobilum Technologies Announces Changes to its Board of Directors Welcoming Senior Financial Industry Veterans

Mobilum Technologies Inc., a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to welcome senior leaders in the fin-tech space, Kasha Piquette and Robert Niziol to its Board of Directors. Kasha Piquette’s international leadership experiences in banking, investment management and capital...
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

Robert Webster steps down as CPK board chairman

California Pizza Kitchen's Board Chairman Robert Webster is stepping down from the board to spend more time on other business interests, according to a press release. Webster, co-founder and senior managing director at Twin Haven Capital Partners LLC, joined the board as chairman in Nov. 2020. "Rob's leadership and experience...
BUSINESS
The Press

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Micropayment Platform Dropp Appoints Finance Veterans to Its Advisory Board

which claims to be a cost-effective, digital micropayment transaction platform enabling payments both in fiat currency and cryptocurrency, announced new appointments: Richard Re and Robert Flohr. The duo will join Dropp’s advisory board comprising top Cloud computing and Fintech professionals. Dropp CEO and Founder Sushil Prabhu stated:. “We...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Acevedo
Deadline

Byron Allen Hires Shaun Williams As Chief Financial Officer Of Newly-Formed Allen Media Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has hired Shaun Williams to the newly-created position of Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Studios. In this new position, Williams will oversee financial planning, accounting, and business analysis for AMG’s production division – the newly-named Allen Media Studios – which encompasses all AMG television, motion picture, digital, and streaming content production and distribution. Williams will be based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles. “I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” said Shaun Williams, Chief Financial...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Synapse Design, a QuEST Global Company, joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA)

BENGALURU, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 -- Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, today announced the company has joined the Design Center Alliance (DCA) program of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP). The TSMC DCA program focuses on chip-implementation services and system-level design solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.
SANTA CLARA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent board appointments

The following board appointments have been reported since Dec. 6:. Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md. Jennifer Gedney was named chair of the Healthcare Supply Chain Association's board of directors. W. Drew Hawkins was...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman Of The Board#Softbank Group#Bolsters Board#The Addition Of Industry#G#Cadence#Walden International#Celesta Capital#Walden Catalyst Ventures#Chappell Co
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
design-reuse.com

Arteris IP Added to Russell 2000 Index

CAMPBELL, Calif. – Jan. 6, 2022 – Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 2000® Index effective after the U.S. market opened on December 20, 2021. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock has been automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy