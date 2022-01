THE BUZZ — HANGING ON FOR OMICRON: Are California students returning from winter break about to turn around and go home?. Not if the Newsom administration can help it. That has been the clear signal for weeks now, punctuated by a press conference on Wednesday, in which state Health and Human Services chief Mark Ghaly repeatedly vowed the state would marshal its resources to keep kids safely in classrooms. He noted California has now distributed some 6.2 million Covid tests to county education agencies, smoothing what had been an uneven rollout.

