Torchy's Tacos Kicks Off New Year with Rewards Club Launch

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, enters the new year with three limited time offers catering to healthy lifestyles – and the desire to Live Life Juiced, which has been the brand’s tagline since its founding in 1995. Available now through March 29, Juice It Up! has introduced the new 100% plant-based Greentox Smoothie and the Tropical Immuni-C Bowl, along with the return of its Mighty-C Immunity Juice, back by popular demand. Focused on increasing immunity and detoxing the body, the menu items incorporate greens and micronutrients to help guests feel – and perform – at their best, especially when it comes to kickstarting the new year with healthy intentions while recovering from an indulgent holiday season. An enduring leader in providing highly functional yet amazingly flavorful juice, bowl and smoothie options, Juice It Up! is ringing in the New Year by helping to support guests’ health goals and individual wellness journeys.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO