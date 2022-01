Melissa Jaeger, registered dietician with Hy-Vee, says one of the most frequent questions she’s asked regarding health and wellness is how to get started. “I think it’s important to remember to take it back to the basics and how do I incorporate all of the food groups at mealtime,” said Melissa Jaeger. “If you are envisioning your dinner plate right now, think about it and plan to have half of it be fruits or vegetables.”

