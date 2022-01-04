Ryan Reynolds Presents WINNIE-THE-SCREWED as WINNIE-THE-POOH Enters Public Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Creative minds can now freely adapt the original Winnie-the-Pooh book without fear of violating intellectual property laws. As of Jan. 1, A.A. Milne’s book, Winnie-the-Pooh, published in 1926 is officially in the public domain as copyright protections expired after 95 years following publication. Characters from the book — including Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Rabbit, Piglet, Kanga, Roo, Owl and Christopher Robin — as well as the plot, dialogue and settings from the book can be posted online or adapted by anybody who wants to, according to Duke University’s Center for the Study of Public Domain.
