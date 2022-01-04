ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ryan Reynolds Presents WINNIE-THE-SCREWED as WINNIE-THE-POOH Enters Public Domain

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor A.A. Milne's children's classic Winnie-the-Pooh has entered the public domain, so as you might imagine, Ryan Reynolds jumped at the opportunity to take advantage of...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Ryan Reynolds gets mistaken for Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds gets mistaken for Ben Affleck. The ‘Red Notice’ actor – who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with wife Blake Lively – is a frequent visitor to a pizzeria in New York’s East Village and though he’s been a customer for several years, the staff who work there have never figured out who their famous customer really is.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice. Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Fatherly

Ryan Reynolds Just Ruined Winnie-the-Pooh Worse than Disney

Winnie the Pooh officially entered the public domain this year and to celebrate, Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds unveiled a new ad campaign featuring ‘Winnie the Screwed.’. “So I think you can see where this is going and I expect we’ll be hearing from a certain mouse about this Pooh very, very soon,” Reynolds states at the start of the video.
MOVIES
click orlando

Disney likely seeing copyrights to ‘Winnie the Pooh’ expire

A copyright law established in 1998 is about to effect a childhood treasure that has been around since 1926. According to an article in USA Today, legendary characters Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Owl are going to enter the public domain, and not be under copyright protection from Disney.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Ryan Reynolds taunts Disney with ‘Winnie-the-Screwed’ ad as copyright battles heat up

Since Disney acquired the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh stories by A.A. Milne back in 1961, the company has used them to create content and merchandise that have since generated billions of dollars, and made Pooh and his friends as popular as Mickey Mouse. But Ryan Reynolds didn’t have to pay any licensing fees for his newest ad for Mint Mobile and its new cellular bill-based spoof of the children’s classic, “Winnie-the -Screwed.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Domain#Winnie The Pooh#Film Star#Winnie#Winnie The Screwed#Mint Mobile
TODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Winnie-the-Screwed’ ad nails struggles of expensive phone bills

If you’re fed up with your cell phone provider’s high prices, Ryan Reynolds is here to help. So is Winnie-the-Pooh. Or, rather, Winnie-the-Screwed. The actor decided to take advantage of the classic children’s book “Winnie-the-Pooh” entering the public domain — which allows people to republish or adapt a previously published work without paying a copyright fee — by altering the tale to show how his company, Mint Mobile, can save customers money.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

‘Winnie the Pooh,’ Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises’ and 400,000 Sound Recordings Enter the Public Domain

A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh, classic novels by Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie and hundreds of thousands of pre-1923 sound recordings are among the works that entered that public domain on New Year’s Day 2022. Dorothy Parker’s first poetry collection Enough Rope, William Faulkner’s first novel Soldiers’ Pay, and books...
MOVIES
film-book.com

The Animation Podcast Ep. 148: SEAL TEAM Review, WINNIE-THE-POOH in Public Domain, THE ORBITAL CHILDREN Predictions, & More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:53) Marvel / DC...
COMICS
wfla.com

Best ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Funko POP!

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Winnie the Pooh” isn’t just for children, but for the children at heart. The story about the adventures of a yellow bear and his friends in Hundred Acre Wood continues to resonate with audiences decades after its initial release. Now fans can enjoy seeing Pooh and his friends in full 3D glory through Funko POP!
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTAL

Original Winnie-the-Pooh book now in the public domain, so what does that mean?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Creative minds can now freely adapt the original Winnie-the-Pooh book without fear of violating intellectual property laws. As of Jan. 1, A.A. Milne’s book, Winnie-the-Pooh, published in 1926 is officially in the public domain as copyright protections expired after 95 years following publication. Characters from the book — including Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Rabbit, Piglet, Kanga, Roo, Owl and Christopher Robin — as well as the plot, dialogue and settings from the book can be posted online or adapted by anybody who wants to, according to Duke University’s Center for the Study of Public Domain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inside the Magic

Actor Gets Knocked Unconscious During Extreme Disney on Ice Stunt

A video is now resurfacing showing a Disney on Ice actor getting knocked out after performing an extreme stunt. The reasoning this older video is going viral is because fans are asking for this stunt to be removed from the current shows as it is extremely dangerous. For starters, if...
MOVIES
PBS NewsHour

‘Winnie the Pooh,’ ‘Sun Also Rises,’ Hughes poems among works going public in 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public. A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book and Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy