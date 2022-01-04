ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metzgar: A preview of the 2022 legislative session

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy New Year. I would like to wish all of you a happy, and most importantly, a healthy New Year. Now that the holidays are behind us, it is time for the Maryland General Assembly to get to work. This is an election year and some legislators across the state will...

thelevisalazer.com

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session

Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session. When we convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, January 4, we start the clock on a 60-day session and an extensive list of goals to accomplish. Before we adjourn on April 15, we must craft a responsible budget, plan to invest federal COVID-relief funds wisely, redraw legislative and congressional district lines appropriately, and address storm recovery in west and western Kentucky and pandemic relief needs across our commonwealth. In addition, we will continue our efforts to improve child welfare, reform public assistance programs, and fill gaps in our approach to the mental health crisis. I hope to continue providing legislative updates throughout session and appreciate the opportunity to publish them here.
hubcityradio.com

Workfoce housing a major topic for the 2022 legislative session

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota legislature will have a raft of bills and proposals dealing with workforce housing. State Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dave Owen says most hourly workers have been priced out of the housing market. Owen says the Governor’s three hundred million dollar plan would be...
Lima News

Ohio lawmakers mark halfway point in legislative session

COLUMBUS — Like it or not, Ohio lawmakers may have the gift of a recreational marijuana bill waiting on their desks when they return to the Statehouse from the holidays. Which bill eliminating the need for a license to carry concealed handguns will the Republican-controlled General Assembly send to a governor still waiting for his gun access reforms?
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Legislative Session to begin January 4th

Mississippi’s legislative session begins January 4th and it seems legislators have a lot to tackle this year. One of the main points of discussion will be teacher pay. Representative Richard Bennett says he is hoping to raise the salary to the national average, but must first see what can be afforded by the tax payers.
Maryland State
kniakrls.com

Thorup Looks Forward to Legislative Session

The Iowa legislative session begins next week and Republicans are looking to pass tax reform legislation, and return at least a part of the state’s billion dollar budget surplus. House District 28 Representative Jon Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News he is looking forward to the session, and while he is sure that some of the surplus will be returned to taxpayers, he wants to see some smart investing–in particular in the mental health system, which isn’t working as well as it should. Thorup also serves as Assistant Majority Leader in the House.
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
Outsider.com

IRS Mailing Important Letters About Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits in January

Prior to the upcoming tax season, the IRS will reportedly mail some important information letters about stimulus checks and child tax credits in January 2022. According to Colorado’s KRDO, the IRS started mailing letters to advance child tax credit recipients in December, and recipients of the third round of stimulus checks will start receiving information letters at the end of this month. The federal agency also states that it is urging those who receive the letters to not throw them away. This is due to the fact that the letters will be helpful for taxpayers when they are filing tax returns over the next few months.
