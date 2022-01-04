Metzgar: A preview of the 2022 legislative session

The Iowa legislative session begins next week and Republicans are looking to pass tax reform legislation, and return at least a part of the state’s billion dollar budget surplus. House District 28 Representative Jon Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News he is looking forward to the session, and while he is sure that some of the surplus will be returned to taxpayers, he wants to see some smart investing–in particular in the mental health system, which isn’t working as well as it should. Thorup also serves as Assistant Majority Leader in the House.

